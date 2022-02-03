Cushion Chaos: First Pillow Fighting PPV Crowns Winners

Pillow fighting is typically associated with sleepovers or getting one up on your sibling, but it has now entered the boxing ring as a combat sport where competitors have fought to win the Pillow Fight Championship (PFC).

In its first-ever live pay-per-view event on January 29, the contest held in Florida consisted of 16 men and eight women who battled it out with their specialised pillows to become the first champions in the sport.

Brazil's Istela Nunes came out on top against America's Kendahl Voelker in the women's final event, while Hauley Tillman defeated Marcus Brimage in the men’s final.

CEO of the PFC Steve Williams told Reuters: "PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing."

"It's not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying," Williams, added: "It's serious. It's hardcore swinging with specialised pillows."

