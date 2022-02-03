Footballer Ivan Torres pays emotional tribute to wife shot dead at Paraguay music festival

Footballer Ivan Torres has posted an emotional tribute to his wife after she was gunned down at a music festival in Paraguay.

Cristina Vita Aranda was killed as the couple attended an event called Ja’umina Fest, where mass gunfire broke out.

The shooting also left four others injured and it is believed the attackers were looking for Jose Luis Bogado Quevedo, an alleged drug trafficker.

Mourning his wife on Instagram, Torres shared a collection of photographs of Aranda with family members.

“This is how I will remember you my love, with that beautiful smile and that big heart,” he wrote.

