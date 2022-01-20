Colombian man creates hand gestures so blind friend can watch football

A kind-hearted man helps his blind and deaf friend experience a football game in real time by running his hand over a scaled-down football pitch.

Colombia fan Cesar Daza guides Carlos Humberto’s hands over the pitch, using unique gestures to follow the match while a stadium of cheering fans sit around them.

When Colombia score, the pair erupt in celebration.

Cesar has also created gestures for penalties, corners and red cards so his friends never miss out on the fun of football.

