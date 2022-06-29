Nick Kyrgios loses it and 'spits' at Wimbledon fan showing 'pure disrespect'

Nick Kyrgios has been forced to explain why he appeared to spit at a fan during a Wimbledon match when things got heated.

"Someone just yelled out I was s*** in the crowd today. Is that normal? No. I just don't understand why it's happening over and over again," he said in a press conference, tucking into sushi.

"Today as soon as I won the match I turned to him...I've been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time so I don't feel like I owe that person anything."

