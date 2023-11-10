'I love the guy': Big Brother's Henry swoons over Boris Johnson in controversial chat

Big Brother's Henry Southan appeared to gush over Boris Johnson in a new house 'challenge' where contestants got to create a podcast.

The comments came after Trish had opened up that her dad and stepmum had both died from Covid.

"A lot of people disagree with me here, I love the guy, I’d like to go for dinner with him", Henry spoke of the former prime minister.

"I think he worked bloody hard during the Covid pandemic and he gets a bad cred when he delivered one of the best Covid responses in the world."