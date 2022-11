Matt Hancock appeared to confirm Liz Truss' political fate as I'm a Celebrity camp mates quizzed him on chaos in government.

“In a way, they were unlucky, in that globally interest rates all went up," the former health secretary said of what went wrong.

When asked what he thinks is next for former prime minister Liz Truss, he simply responded: “Her political career is over. No ambiguity at all."

Hopefully she wasn't watching.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.