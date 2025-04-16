Marjorie Taylor Greene was interrupted by protesters at a town hall in Georgia yesterday (April 15), and took the opportunity to tell the press she is not deterred despite receiving the most death threats in Congress.

MTJ claimed, "at times, I have more death threats than even Speaker Johnson. And it shouldn't be that way”.

Several protestors were removed during her Georgia town hall, including one person who was tasered by police.

Audience members could be heard cheering as police removed them from the room.

