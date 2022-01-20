Video

Cheetah cubs catch and play with gazelle before baboon arrives to steal it

Three cheetah cubs had no idea what to do after catching a gazelle, playing with their prey instead of eating it, before a baboon swept in to steal it away.

Fascinating footage, captured in Kenya by wildlife photographer Laura Dyer last month, shows the six-month-old cubs chasing a tiny fawn around, as their mother watches from a distance.

Their dithering cost them a meal, as a massive male baboon later arrives to scare the cubs off, picking up the gazelle and taking it away for himself.

