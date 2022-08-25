Demi Lovato admits using opiates for the first time at 13

Demi Lovato has opened up on her first introduction to opiates aged just 13, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The 30-year-old singer, who has been vocal on her addiction struggles, noted how she had already 'started drinking' at the time.

“I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13. I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates,” she said.

“My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter but I was already drinking.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.