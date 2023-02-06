The Rock made Adele's 'dream' come true at The Grammys

Adele's dreams 'came true' at the 2023 Grammys as she finally met Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for the first time.

Host, Trevor Noah, surprised the singer at her table, before saying: "The person that Adele has always wanted to meet is Dwayne Johnson….I found out he’s a huge fan of yours, too."

The 34-year-old looked shocked as the former-wrestler crept up behind her, and they hugged.

"You two get acquainted, we gotta keep the show moving", Noah joked, quickly moving on.

