Jason Momoa fans devastated after star shaves off his famous long hair

Jason Momoa has shaved off his signature long hair to bring awareness to the single-use plastic crisis.

“We got to stop [using] plastic forks. All that s***. It goes into our land, into our ocean,” he said during an Instagram Live, which saw him braving the buzz.

“It's just so sad, so please: anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your lives, help me."

The shave was done in partnership with his aluminium water company, Mananalu, who are working to end the use of plastic bottles.

