Video
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery to save her baby with Travis Barker.
Blink-182 fans were left confused after the drummer rushed home from their recent tour, but the reason wasn't clear, with photos emerging of Kourtney still pregnant a short time later.
"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear", the reality star posted on Instagram.
"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next Celebrities
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x