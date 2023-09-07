Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery to save her baby with Travis Barker.

Blink-182 fans were left confused after the drummer rushed home from their recent tour, but the reason wasn't clear, with photos emerging of Kourtney still pregnant a short time later.

"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear", the reality star posted on Instagram.

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter