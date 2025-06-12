Strawberry moon 2025: This is when we can expect the next one - and it's a while away

Last night's Strawberry Moon (11 June) was the lowest full Moon in the sky in nearly two decades, a phenomenon that won’t happen again until 2043.

Most people think June’s full Moon is called the Strawberry Moon because of its sometimes pinkish colour, however its actually because it signals the start of summer and the beginning of strawberry harvest season.

June's full Moon can sometimes look orange or pink because it rises low in the sky near the horizon which is why some people confuse the origin of it's name.

