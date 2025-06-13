Senator tackled to floor after being mistaken for someone else

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was tackled to the floor during a press conference on Thursday (June 12), after interrupting Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who was discussing the governments response to ongoing anti-ICE demonstrations.

A Homeland Security spokesperson has accused Padilla of "lunging" at Noem without identifying himself despite footage showing otherwise.

In the video he can be heard saying his name twice, stating: "I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary. Because the fact of the matter is, a half dozen... Hands off!”

