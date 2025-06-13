Senator tackled to floor after being mistaken for someone else

Video
Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was tackled to the floor during a press conference on Thursday (June 12), after interrupting Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who was discussing the governments response to ongoing anti-ICE demonstrations.
A Homeland Security spokesperson has accused Padilla of "lunging" at Noem without identifying himself despite footage showing otherwise.
In the video he can be heard saying his name twice, stating: "I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary. Because the fact of the matter is, a half dozen... Hands off!”
Why not read...
- Trump 'couldn't care less' about those boycotting the Kennedy Center
- Trump promises LA ICE raids won't be the last despite protests
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
German Chancellor shuts Trump down on D-Day comments