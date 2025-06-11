World's biggest TikTok star Khaby Lame self deports after being detained by ICE

The world's most popular TikToker, Khaby Lame has self deported from the USA after being detained by ICE for allegedly overstaying his visa.

Famed for entertaining his 162.2m followers with comedy skits Lame was detained on Friday (June 6) at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas after he "overstayed the terms of his visa".

Lame became tiktok famous during the Covid-19 pandemic after sharing his hilarious wordless reactions to complicated life hack videos.

This led to him signing a multimillion dollar partnership with HUGO Boss and becoming a UNICEF ambassador.

An ICE spokesperson has said he was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order by a voluntary departure.

Indy100 has reached out to Khaby Lame for comment

