President Donald Trump called Greta Thunberg "strange" after he was asked if her attempt to deliver aid to Gaza came up in conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump suggested she needed to attend "anger management classes" despite going viral last week after his colossal online spat with Elon Musk.

Thunberg and other pro-Palestinian activists were intercepted on Monday by Israeli forces on their way to deliver food and aid to the Gaza strip.

Meanwhile, the bromance between Musk and Trump ended in a very public bust up last week as Musk left DOGE and went on a scathing rant on X.

\Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings