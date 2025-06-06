Representative Madeleine Dean grilled Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday (June 5), at a House Appropriations Committee, demanding to know why American people should have to suffer price hikes on the price of produce like bananas due to tariffs.

Although Trump's administration hope to use tariffs as a means to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. there are certain things that simply can't be made in the states.

Lutnick tried to brush off concerns over the price of bananas saying that "If you build in America there will be no tariff," but Dean soon clapped back, pointing out the obvious.

