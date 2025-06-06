German Chancellor shuts Trump down on D-Day comments

The German chancellor Friedrich Merz shut Donald Trump down in the best way after he tried to say that D-Day was "not a good day for you".

Speaking about the anniversary of D-Day and how the American helped to end a war in 1944, the chancellor called on America to help end the war with Russia and Ukraine.

When Trump tried to joke with the chancellor saying that it wasn't a good day for Germany, Merz corrected the President by saying: "In the long run, Mr President, this was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings