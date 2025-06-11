Scientists find mysterious glittering gold egg at bottom of ocean

A mysterious golden egg-shaped blob has been discovered on the ocean's floor by scientists, just off the coast of Alaska.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found it just as they were wrapping up a five-month mission using cameras that can see as far down as 6,000 metres. The mission finished in September 2023.

"This golden orb, likely an egg casing, struck an imaginative chord for many watching" the NOAA wrote, admitting they hadn't managed to identify what it was.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter