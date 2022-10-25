Leslie Jordan fans are remembering the first time he listened to WAP

Following the tragic news of Leslie Jordan's death, fans are remembering the 67-year-old's iconic sense of humour.

The actor was known for posting hilarious videos across social media throughout lockdown and beyond to keep us entertained, and him hearing Cardi B's 'WAP' for the first time is arguably one of his most notable.

"Oh lord, no, no, no", he can be heard panicking in his Tennessee accent, as he realises what the track is actually about. "Well that is just shocking."

