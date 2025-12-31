Alabama Barker has defended her dad, Travis Barker, after fans criticised a Christmas gift haul that included a box of lingerie.

In a social media video, the 19-year-old explained the gift was actually on her Christmas list, and that her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, was the one who picked the pieces out, rather than her dad.

Addressing the online backlash, she told followers, “Leave me alone! I am literally never going to do another Christmas haul. I hate you guys.”

