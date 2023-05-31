Expert-approved hacks to keep your home cool during the hot summer months

Experts have been sharing their best hacks for keeping your home cool, as the weather hots up for the summer months.

From applying sun-reflective film to your windows, to creating shade directly outside of your windows, there's plenty of tiny tweaks you can make as we sit tight for heatwaves.

In fact, some suggestions can even go right down to how you decorate your house. Using lighter colours such as white on the walls don't absorb heat easily, keeping stuffiness away.

