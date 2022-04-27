A clinical psychologist hired by Johnny Depp has described Amber Heard as having Borderline Personality Disorder during their ongoing trial.

Shannon Curry said that in preparation for the defamation trial, she spent about 12 hours with Heard and analysed documents, photos, and videos.

Her conclusion? That she believes the actress has a lot of inner hostility and is self-righteous, judgmental, and full of rage.

"These aren't fact, but her scores were consistent with other people who had obtained these scores," Curry said.

