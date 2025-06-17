Presenter flees news desk on Iranian TV as studio attacked

Watch the shocking moment Israeli jets attacked The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building in Tehran, sending a news anchor running out of the studio as explosions can be heard on camera.

Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said ahead of an evacuation warning: "The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear."

Iranian media reported that at least one staff member was killed and Iran's foreign ministry has already labelled the attack a "war crime."

