News reporter suffers technical glitch sending her into 'chipmunk mode'

A technical glitch on the BBC this morning (18 July) saw one unfortunate presenter sound 'like a chipmunk' as viewers were left in stitches.

Shaimaa Khalil was reporting live from Melbourne on the state of Victoria pulling out of hosting the Commonwealth Games, when her voice switched half way through.

However, instead of allowing it to go on, the cameras were quickly cut, with the studio host telling viewers: "Yeah, apologies for technical problems there. This is a developing story."

