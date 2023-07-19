BBC News descends into chaos as live report is repeatedly gatecrashed

A live BBC News report descended into chaos last night (18 July) after studio visitors gatecrashed the background, distracting viewers from the story.

The reporter appeared to be stood in front of a screen showing live feeds from various BBC studio locations, when several people wearing lanyards walked into shot and began waving and posing for the camera.

However, the journalist in front of the camera didn't seem to notice the chaos going on behind, and carried on like nothing had happened.

