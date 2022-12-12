Fyre Festival founder says he hasn't watched documentaries as he's 'too scared'

Billy McFarland, the face behind the Fyre Festival disaster that led to a prison sentence and multiple Netflix documentaries insists he hasn't watched any of them.

The entrepreneur, who is currently trying to reinvent himself, appeared on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, where he spoke of the shame he felt around the public disaster.

"I just hadn't come to reality with everything that happened," he says. "I was too scared to hear allegations or comments by other people and not be able to respond."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.