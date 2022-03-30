Ukrainian Eurovision winner who fled performs at Concert for Ukraine

The winner of 2016's Eurovision and proud Ukrainian, Jamala, made an appearance to perform at Concert for Ukraine after fleeing the war-torn country.

Holding a Ukrainian flag throughout the performance, she sang '1944' which helped her win the competition. Poignantly, the song is about the mass deportation of Tatars from Crimea during World War II.

Concert for Ukraine ended up raising an incredible £12 million to help the DEC - who are working to provide essential supplies to refugees and those still in the country.

