Fox News viewers were left in stitches when the democrat mother of Tucker Carlson's replacement, Jesse Watters, called into his live show to give him advice on 'how to keep his job'.

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes", she jokes, as Watters tries not to crack up. “We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits.”

And just when viewers thought she was done, she quipped: “There really has been enough Biden-bashing and the laptop is old. Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest."

