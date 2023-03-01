Princess Kate absolutely dominates William at spin class - while wearing heels

Princess Kate and Prince William have been filmed going head-to-head in a spin class - where Kate came out on stop despite wearing heels.

The royals were visiting Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot ahead of St David's Day.

Tooting Kate's horn, the instructors told her she was the faster of the two, and she even asked if she could make it harder.

"Not sure I am dressed for this", Kate joked, before telling her husband at the end: "I'll talk to you in a minute, I need to get my breath back."

