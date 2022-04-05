Liz Truss admits money from the west is still flowing into Putin's 'war machine'

Liz Truss has called on NATO to introduce even tougher sanctions against Russia, and admits that western money is still "flowing into Putin's war machine".

Speaking at a conference in Warsaw, where she spoke about countries needing to supply Ukraine with essential weapons, she said: "In Brussels I will be working with our partners to go further, as has been advocated by Dmytro, in banning Russian ships from our ports, and cracking down on Russian banks and going after new industries filling up Putin's war chest, like gold."

