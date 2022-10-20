'Mad World' awkwardly blares in background of news report outside Downing St

Gary Jules' 'Mad World' could be heard playing in the back of an ITV news report about the government chaos last night as Liz Truss rapidly loses confidence from her MPs.

"Tory MPs are livid...it's difficult to convey the anger," political correspondent Carl Dinnen said to the camera from outside Downing Street.

"Absolutely extraordinary mess within the Conservative party tonight."

It comes of claims of a scuffle over whether the fracking vote yesterday (19 October) had actually turned into a confidence vote over Truss' leadership.

