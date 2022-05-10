GMB's Richard Madeley 'would put money on' Meghan Markle running for US President

GMB's Richard Madeley has a strong feeling that Meghan Markle will run for US President in the future.

Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, who is a political advisor for the President, expressed in an interview that she thought the Duchess could make a 'strong contender' as a Democrat candidate.

"I’ve always thought it was going to come at some point, I’m not saying it will, but it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest," ITV's Royal Editor Chris Ship said on the show, as Richard agreed: ‘I would put money on it.’



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

