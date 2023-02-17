Haircare giant faces lawsuit with claims products cause baldness and blisters

28 women have filed a lawsuit against haircare giant Olaplex claiming that the products cause 'blistering and baldness'.

The bond-building hair treatments, targeted towards people who colour or bleach their hair, are being sued for $75,000.

"We are prepared to vigorously defend our company, our brand, and our products against these baseless accusations,” Olaplex said denying all claims in a statement on Instagram - and has since released testing results of products in their defence.

