Russian soldier appears to give middle finger to Ukrainian drone

A Russian soldier appears to give the middle finger to a Ukrainian drone in a clip circulated by Anton Geraschenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The soldier spots the drone before looking directly into it and giving the signal, just as the target is blown up.

Gerashenko said that the video was taken in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in eastern Ukraine, as he dubbed the strike "filigree precise work".

He posted the video to Telegram on Sunday, however, little is known on the details of when it took place.

