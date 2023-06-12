x
Video
Vladimir Putin is reportedly a huge fan of Elton John. No, we didn't think we'd ever say that either.
However, the singer's husband, David Furnish, made the confession in a new interview, revealing the dictator can seemingly get behind one British person.
“I’m told unreliably, or reliably, who knows, that Putin is a fan,” Furnish told The Guardian.
“Every March 25, I get a WhatsApp message from the [Russian] health minister saying: ‘I just want to wish Elton happy birthday and we wish him all the best and love his music so much.’"
Bizarre.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next News