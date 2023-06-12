Vladimir Putin is reportedly a huge fan of Elton John. No, we didn't think we'd ever say that either.

However, the singer's husband, David Furnish, made the confession in a new interview, revealing the dictator can seemingly get behind one British person.

“I’m told unreliably, or reliably, who knows, that Putin is a fan,” Furnish told The Guardian.

“Every March 25, I get a WhatsApp message from the [Russian] health minister saying: ‘I just want to wish Elton happy birthday and we wish him all the best and love his music so much.’"

Bizarre.

