Commuters return to work as WFH guidance ends

Footage shows Paddington and Waterloo stations in London during rush hour as the working from home guidance restrictions ends across England.

Work from home guidance will meanwhile be lifted immediately, with people are no longer encouraged to work remotely if possible, which has been the official guidance since 8 December 2021.

Boris Johnson recently announced that his government’s “Plan B” social restrictions for dealing with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in England is to end from the 27th January.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here