Reporter gets hit by car on live TV and continues with report

A TV reporter in West Virginia was hit by a car on live TV and then got up to finish her report to the camera.

WSAZ-TV reporter Tori Yorgey was slammed by the SUV and then told anchor Tim Irr: “Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim”.

Mrs Yorgey then revealed it wasn’t the first time this has happened, saying: “I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m ok.”

