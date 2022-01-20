110-year-old great-great-grandmother can’t believe age on her birthday

A 110-year-old great-great-grandmother could not believe the age she turned on her birthday.

Ruth Fear celebrated the incredible milestone surrounded by friends and family but was left shocked at what age she had turned.

Granddaughter Teri Trayan, 47, can be heard asking her grandmother how old she is in a touching clip, to which she replies: "I have no idea."

When Teri tells her she is 110, Ruth's jaw drops and she replies: "What?"

Ruth's granddaughter said: "Ruth has lived through two world wars, the great depression and now a global pandemic."

