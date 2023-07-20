News anchor uses bizarre Bin Laden analogy to describe whales attacking boats

A Newsmax anchor is going viral following his bizarre analogy of whales attacking boats off the Iberian Peninsula - by comparing them to Osama Bin Laden.

The reference was dropped as the host whimsically tried to explain how one killer whale was attacked by a boat, so the rest of the whales allegedly ganged up to take revenge.

"You know the big black and white killer whales that are in movies and stuff?", he begins.

"They have like union leaders...it's like I don't know, the Osama Bin Laden of orcas has organised to get together and attack boats."

