Angela Rayner reiterates call for Boris Johnson to resign

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has reiterated her call for Boris Johnson to resign following his latest comments on the No 10 drinks party.
Ms Rayner said Boris Johnson “needs to go”.
"He knows he shouldn't have done it, he doesn't need an inquiry. All of that time, recourses and silliness that he's wasted on that now when we know the facts of the case, he should resign."
The deputy shadow leader adds: "I think he's taking the British public for fools."
Ms Rayner said she believes the "British people have lost confidence in Boris Johnson as the prime minister."
