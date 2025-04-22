Awkward moment US defence secretary's kids cringe as dad argues with press

You can't help but feel sorry for Pete Hegseth's kids as they appear to cringe at their dad arguing with the media over Signalgate 2.0.



Another group-chat scandal was reported yesterday (April 21) and US defence secretary, Pete Hegeseth was not happy about it.



He lashed out at the press at Easter celebrations at the White House, claiming disgruntled former employees were spreading misinformation about him.

Hegseth's voice faltered as he redirected the conversation towards the uncomfortable looking children celebrating Easter.





