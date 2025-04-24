Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth delivered a speech on Wednesday (April 23), announcing "no more woke" in the Department of Defence.

Delivered hours after rumours circulated in the media that he was spending thousands on a makeup studio in the Pentagon during a time of spending cuts, the divisive speech slates previous social engineering, pronouns and "climate change worship".

Hegseth took the opportunity to remind the public of their achievements over the first 100 days at the Pentagon, despite continued criticism over Signalgate.

It comes as CBS News reports that Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the department’s press briefing room to turn it into a make-up studio.

A Defense Department spokesperson told CBS News in a statement: “Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration.”

