Iain Duncan Smith admits Boris Johnson was 'begging' for votes from fellow MPs

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has admitted Boris Johnson was 'begging' fellow MPs to back him, before he pulled out of the race to become the next Conservative leader.

Johnson never formally announced to run, but it was expected he would

"He kind of expected, I think, when he arrived that there would be at least 150 people acclaiming him and this would grow to the majority," Duncan Smith said during an LBC interview.

"Suddenly he found himself struggling and begging people for votes. That was demeaning really."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

