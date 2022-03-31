LBC caller slams Labour over 'cheese and penises' when asked about partygate

An LBC caller got into a heated debate with host James O'Brien over 'cheese and penises' when a conversation about 'Partygate' got out of hand.

The caller rang in to give their view that breaking the law on 20 separate occasions is not as bad as the Labour Party, and when questioned why, the responses became a bit far-fetched to some.

He used the opportunity to bring up the recent 'ploughman's lunch' saga in the news, saying the leader of the opposition “couldn’t say whether or not a woman has a penis”.

