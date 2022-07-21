Young Conservative says that Liz Truss was 'the best of a bad lot'

A young Conservative has branded Liz Truss "the best of a bad bunch" in an awkward gaffe, as the secretary of state makes her bid to become the next prime minister.

Anna McGovern spoke on BBC News about who she'd be backing and her reasons, and they don't make too much sense.

"The reason why I support her is because of her promises to cut taxes...we've seen from the last two years we're in an economic crisis," she said.

"We need someone to reverse the damage that has been done."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

