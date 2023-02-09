Matt Hancock reveals whether he's in line to be the next James Bond

Matt Hancock has teased whether he could be up for the role of James Bond, in a new Q and A video posted to TikTok.

The former health secretary answered questions left in the comments section of a previous video, which included the likes of what he won't miss about politics, and his thoughts on a Trump comeback.

However, it was the thought of the MP being the next 007 that got people talking.

"I would leap at the chance!", he said. "Sadly, I don't think it's going to happen."

