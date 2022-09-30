Naga Munchetty silences minister over inflation rates

The BBC's Naga Munchetty brutally slapped down a minister who tried to justify rising costs in the UK by comparing it to Germany's inflation.

“Yesterday the German rate of inflation was 11...” city minister Andrew Griffith began, before Munchetty interrupted: “To be genuinely honest, I don’t care about the German rate of inflation.

“I’m talking about the UK rate of inflation and how it affects us.”

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have reportedly agreed to meet with the Office for Budget Responsibility to discuss the controversial mini-Budget.

