Question Time mutes audience member during passionate rant against the Tories

Question Time viewers were left shocked when the BBC show muted an audience member who went on a passionate rant about Gary Lineker's World War II comparison - and how he thought it was right.

"You need an enemy...first it was eastern European migrants...we still don't have enough money for NHS and housing, now you cannot fix NHS and housing...it's someone else's f****** fault."

“Obviously, I’m gonna have to apologise for use of the f-word. But you made your point with passion", host, Fiona Bruce, stepped in with.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters