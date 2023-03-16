Moment Tory MP stands up in Commons and says he's 'lost his virginity' today

Tory MP Simon Hoare bizarrely announced he'd 'lost his virginity' in the House of Commons today (16 March), by asking a question in business questions for the first time.

"I lose my virginity this morning", he told the House, prompting other MPs to chime in with: "Steady! Wasn't expecting that!"

However, he continued to explain that in eight years of sitting as an MP, this was the first question he'd been able to ask in that session.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

